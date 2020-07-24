Ashok Gehlot Camp Intensifies Call For Assembly Session, Refuses To End Dharna At Raj Bhavan

Rajasthan Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp began a ‘dharna’ at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state assembly.

"I am sure that Governor will not come under any pressure, he will make a decision. We hope the Assembly session begins soon. So we are sitting here in protest. After he gives us a letter we will decide the further course of action," Gehlot said.

"Governor is our constitutional head. I don't hesitate to say that he couldn't have stopped it (Assembly Session) without some pressure from the top. Why did he not decide yesterday? We've requested him again to make a decision soon. People are waiting," he added.

The MLAs, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, arrived there in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days. Before heading for the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot said he had requested Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday to call a session of the assembly on Monday.

But there had been no word from him so far, he said.

During a meeting, Gehlot reportedly told Governor Mishra that he was not asking for a special assembly session "only for a floor test" but a full session to discuss other issues like Coronavirus crisis, state's finances, east Rajasthan Canal Project, etc.

On his part, the Governor has told Congress MLAs that he is seeking legal advice on how to proceed with the demand for assembly session "since the matter is sub judice both in Rajasthan HC and the Supreme Court".

The Governor has reportedly sought time from the Congress MLAs and asked them to return to their residence or resort. However, the MLAs have refused to move out of Raj Bhawan.

At the Raj Bhawan, while Gehlot met the Governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the lawns, at time shouting slogans in support of the Gehlot-led Congress government.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sit and raise slogans at Raj Bhawan.



The Chief Minister had met Governor Kalraj Mishra this afternoon over the issue of the convening of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/m6XhwwMuM2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

The Governor came out to meet them.

Later, the MLAs said they are starting a dharna.

"We have requested the Governor to convene an Assembly session as per rules and regulations. The governor is working on the directions of the Centre. We will sit here till the session date is given to us," Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged the Governor was under pressure to not call an Assembly session.

The CM had warned that if the assembly session is denied, “he should not be held responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan.”

Saying that the party has a clear majority, Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government. "This whole game is a BJP conspiracy. The people of Rajasthan, the MLAs are all with us. We are facing a crisis because of Corona. We have tried to work together with everyone, including the opposition. Yet, during such a crisis, this conspiracy is being hatched," he said.