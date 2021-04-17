Passengers Rush Out Of Railway Station To Skip Covid Test In Bihar's Buxar District

In a video that has now gone viral, dozens of people were seen rushing out of a railway station in Buxar district of Bihar. The reason behind the panic was the Covid test that they were required to undergo before boarding the train.

Recently, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that testing facility for Covid-19 will be arranged at all railway stations in the state so that natives returning from different parts of the country could be screened.

Bihar reported 13 new fatalities due to coronavirus Friday and 6253 fresh cases of the disease across the state, health department bulletin said.

A total of 1688 people have lost their lives on account of the deadly virus since its outbreak last year.

The tally of COVID cases has mounted to 3,07,557 in the state.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine