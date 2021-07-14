In A First, Tripura To Export Jackfruit To Germany After London And Dubai

After London and Dubai for the first time sweet jackfruits of Tripura are being exported to Germany. The first consignment of one metric tonne of fresh jackfruits was flagged off from here Wednesday.

Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia, director, Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department of Tripura flagged off the lorry carrying the jackfruits which left for Guwahati and from there to Germany by air.

“Along with jackfruits, one thousand scented lemons are also being exported to Germany on a trial basis,” said Dr Phani Bhusan Jamatia adding: “To help the farmers with their produces we have been trying to export to other countries or the market in other states of India. In terms of quality, the jackfruits of Tripura are the best in the country and for the first time we are exporting it to Germany through various aggregators of FPOs.”

With the support of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department, Basix Krishi Samruddhi Ltd in collaboration with various Farmer’s Producers Society (FPO) had collected the export consignments from farmers of the state and supplied to Guwahati based exporter M/S Kundalani International.

Biplab Majumder, a member of Basix Krishi Samruddhi Ltd which is engaged with the marketing of the jackfruits informed that this year they had sent two consignments of jackfruits to London, one to Dubai and this is the fourth consignment which they are exporting to Germany.”

He informed that from the UK the response has been very good and in coming days they are hopeful of getting demands from other nations.

Since it started with pineapple in 2018, Tripura from this year is also exporting jackfruits which earlier in large quantities used to get wasted here in absence of any buyers or value addition mechanism in the state.

The main aim behind the initiative is to motivate the farmers of the state through better income and achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of doubling farmers income by 2022

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine