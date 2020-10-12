October 12, 2020
Corona
In A First, Eight Indian Beaches Get Blue Flag Status

The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label that is given by "Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria.

12 October 2020
Representational Image/Unsplash
2020-10-12T07:59:00+05:30

Eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification, the environment ministry said on Sunday.

The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label that is given by "Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads, including environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the prestigious Blue Flag certification as a wonderful feat. He said it showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Eight of India's serene beaches get the prestigious Blue Flag Certification. This showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development. Truly a wonderful feat!"

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar called it a "proud moment" for the country.

