In A First, Drones To Be Used To Sanitise Containment Zones, Deliver Medicines To Covid-19 Patients

Coming up with an innovative initiative to deal with the second wave of the pandemic, authorities in Bengaluru are gearing up to use drones to sanitize containment zones as well as deliver medicines and essential goods to Covid-19 patients.

This development comes amid the Centre stating that ten states including Karnataka account for 73.71 per cent of India’s new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday.

During the last 24 hours the country logged a record 4,01,993 new Covid-19 infections, becoming the first country in the world to cross the 4-lakh mark in a single day. Of these new cases, Karnataka logged 48,296 Covid-19 infections.

To tackle the surge, Bengaluru-Central MP P C Mohan and Garuda Aerospace’s initiative to sanitize containment zones was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister, welcoming the initiative, said, "Like other parts of the country, our state is also facing an alarming situation due to the second wave of the Covid-19."

"During these difficult times, it is very important to supply timely delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines. I am happy to note that for the first time in the country, drones will be used for supplying medicines, and also for sanitizing public places," he said.

"I appreciate the efforts of Garuda Aerospace and Mohan," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He said the drones with a capacity to ferry 35-40 kg of materials can be used for delivering medicines and essential goods besides sanitising the areas.

Bengaluru urban district alone on Thursday witnessed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged, including 6,128 on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

