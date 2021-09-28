Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Immense Pride': PM Modi Congratulates First BJP Rajya Sabha Member From Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan for being elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively

'Immense Pride': PM Modi Congratulates First BJP Rajya Sabha Member From Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Trending

'Immense Pride': PM Modi Congratulates First BJP Rajya Sabha Member From Puducherry
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T11:12:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:12 am

After the BJP got its first Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it was a matter of immense pride for every member of the party. 

He also congratulated Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (who is also the ex-Chief Minister of Assam) and L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. 

Taking "immense pride,' Modi tweeted,

Related Stories

Union Cabinet Expansion: Complete List Of Ministers Sworn-In

BJP Nominates Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

He added, "Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good".


The AINRC-BJP alliance is in power in the union territory of Puducherry.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Sarbananda Sonowal Puducherry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ Weakens, No Respite From Heavy Rains In Odisha

After Witnessing Static Fresh Covid-19 Cases Rate, India Sees Sharpest Dip

‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

India Registers Lowest 18,795 Covid-19 Fresh Cases In 201 Days

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement