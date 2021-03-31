IIT Jodhpur: 25 Students Test Covid Positive, Institute’s G3 Block Declared Containment Zone

At least 25 students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur in Rajasthan have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. After the coronavirus cases were reported, the G 3 block of IIT Jodhpur was declared a containment zone. According to reports, the Covid-infected students have been taken to the super isolation centre.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar in Odisha claimed that its campus is completely coronavirus free though some Covid cases have been detected in the isolated quarantine centre.

Rajasthan has recorded 665 coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 3,32,243. However, no death due to the virus occurred on the day.

A total of 3,21,275 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far while 2,813 patients have died. The number of active cases at present is 8,155 in the state.

With agencies inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine