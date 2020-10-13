IIT Aspirants Who Missed JEE Advanced Can Take Test In 2021

IIT aspirants who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced but could not take it due to the COVID-19 pandemic can take the entrance test next year, without having to take the JEE-Main again.

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) of the Indian institutes of Technology (IITs) on decided to allow all such candidates to take the test in 2021 as a one-time measure.

IIT Delhi conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Advanced, on and announced the results of the test on . Several students could not appear for the test even though they had registered for it.

“In an emergency meeting, the JAB considered relaxation of the eligibility criteria and decided to permit an extra attempt for those candidates who were unable to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 on account of being Covid-19 positive,” IIT Delhi said in a statement after the meeting.

“The JAB discussed in detail the various options open to it for those candidates who were prevented from appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2020 due to restrictions imposed due to Covid-19, and decided to allow all the candidates, who had successfully registered to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in the exam, to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021, as a one-time measure,” the statement said. To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB decided that all these candidates will not have to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear for the JEE (Advanced) 2021 on the basis of their “successful registration to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.”

According to the statement, “this relaxation of existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to proportionate relaxation of age bar. These candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021.”

Over 1.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the JEE Advanced this year. Of them, 43,204 students were declared as qualified for a total of 16,053 seats available for admission in the 23 IITs.

