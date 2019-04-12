﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'I Am A Saint, Will Curse You If You Don't Vote For Me', BJP's Sakshi Maharaj Warns Voters

Maharaj courted controversy last month by saying that there no elections would be required after the 2019 elections owing to "Modi tsunami."

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
PTI Photo
2019-04-12T19:36:56+0530

If you do not vote for in my favour, then you will get sins in return, said BJP's local MP Sakshi Maharaj to his voters Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Friday.

"I am a saint. It is written in Shastras that when a Sanyasi asks for something and is not provided with, then he takes away all the good deeds and gives sins in return," Maharaj said while addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Maharaj, who is known for his controversial remarks, further said: "I am not demanding your property. I seek your vote which will decide the fate of 125 crore Indians."

Maharaj courted controversy last month by saying that there no elections would be required after the 2019 elections owing to "Modi tsunami."

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections have begun with the first phase of polling taking place on April 11. It will conclude on May 19. Uttar Pradesh will undergo polling during all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections National

