‘Hum Do Humare Do’: Rahul Gandhi On Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium Being Renamed After PM Modi

Hours after a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the former by reiterating his “hum do humare do” jibe.

The Congress MP linked the move of renaming the stadium to the fact that Union home minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is currently serving as BCCI secretary.

"Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium -- Adani end -- Reliance end. With Jay Shah presiding," Gandhi tweeted, with the hashtag 'HumDoHumareDo'.

Earlier during the day, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which has been named after the prime minister.

Amid the controversy over the stadium being renamed after Modi, the government on Wednesday said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the entire sports complex continues to be named after Sardar Patel.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded on Wednesday with netizens debating the move while some Opposition leaders alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an "insult" to Sardar Patel.

(With PTI inputs)

