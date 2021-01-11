Hospital Fire Case: NHRC Sents Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Death Of Infants

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday sent a notice to the Maharashtra government in the death case of ten infants in the unfortunate fire incident in Maharashtra's Bhandara civil hospital on Saturday. It also asked for a detailed report on the incident within four weeks, officials said today.

"The fire reportedly broke out at around 1.30 AM and the hospital administration could rescue only seven out of the seventeen children kept in the ward," the NHRC said in a statement.

Also Read| Maharashtra: 10 Infants Die After Fire Breaks Out At Newborn Care Unit In Bhandara Hospital



The Commission has issued notices to the state chief secretary and Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the officials said.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena on Monday took a jibe at Centre and asked the Centre to work on the healthcare system rather than expressing grief over the death of the newborns.

In the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena also accused the opposition BJP in the state of seeking to exploit the tragedy for political gains and termed the act as height of brazenness.

In an heart-wrenching incident, a sudden fire erupted at a special ward in the Bhandara district general hospital in Maharashtra during the early hours on Saturday, where ten infants succumbed to the fire while seven others were rescued by fire brigade officials.

The deceased infants were aged between one month and three months.

The Shiv Sena -- which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress -- said it does not depict a good picture that government health machinery is claiming lives of children in rural areas when industrial agreements worth 20 lakh crores are being inked in the state.

Also Read| Maharashtra Hospital Fire: Parents Accuse Hospital Staff Of Neglecting Duty

The Shiv Sena called for an audit of the entire healthcare system of Maharashtra and, without naming Health Minister Rajesh Tope, said he should ensure that the machinery works beyond handling Covid-19 situation too.

Also Read| Maharashtra Hospital Fire: CM Orders Probe; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief

The Centre has expressed grief over the (Bhandara) incident. What will happen by (only) expressing grief? it asked.

(It) should play a little less politics, stop splurging on elections and work on the healthcare system as had happened during Pandit Nehrus regime, the Marathi paper added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Nehru set up institutes like AIIMS and added such steps should be taken in some key cities of the country.

A relief of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the state government from the Chief Minister's Fund to each bereaved family and a state-wide fire audit has also been announced. A case of accident has been reportedly registered and further investigation is being conducted, the rights panel said in the statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine