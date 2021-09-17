Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day

I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day
Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Trending

Home Minister Amit Shah Remembers Martyrs On Hyderabad Liberation Day
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T10:30:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 10:30 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on the occasion of Hyderabad liberation day on Friday, He said the country will forever remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the unity of the country.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union following military action, initiated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then home minister.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay. On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams. Nation will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices," Shah tweeted.

He also posted a picture of Patel along with his tweet.

Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana on Friday where he will address a public meeting in the Nirmal district to coincide with 'Telangana liberation day'.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hyderabad Telangana History National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

AIMIM Sarcastically 'Thanks' Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Resolving Issues In Marathwara

Accused In NC Leader Wazir's Murder Case Was Inspired By Bollywood Film 'Drishyam'

J&K Governor Launches Silver 'Vaishno Devi' Coins As Souvenirs Ahead Of Navratri

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Indian National Extorted Money Using Indian Call Centres, Pleads Guilty In USA

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Cong MP Shashi Tharoor, Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi To Turns Hosts For Sansad Tv Shows

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

J&K Makes Vigilance Clearance Mandatory For Employees Seeking Passport

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Ayodhya Temple Replica, Olympics Memorabilia: Govt To e-Auction Gifts Received By PM Modi

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement