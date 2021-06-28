Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In July 2021; Check Full List Here

July 2021 is going to be all about holidays, so in case you have important bank-related work, you must note that banking operations will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month of July. Of these, nine days are festival-related holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification announcing a few days when public and private banking operations will remain closed, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

However, online banking services will continue to operate on these days. Moreover, banking activities and holidays may differ in different states and from bank to bank.

According to the RBI, bank holidays are placed under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in July 2021:

Sunday and Saturday Holidays:

4 July – Sunday

10 July – Second Saturday

11 July – Sunday

18 July – Sunday

24 July – Fourth Saturday

25 July – Sunday

