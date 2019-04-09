Hitler Would Have Committed Suicide Seeing Modi's Activities: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming he was "baptized in politics through violence and riots" and said Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi's activities.
Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee also said that the grand old party has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.
"Modi has been baptized in politics through riots and mass killings. He is the king of fascists. Had Adolf Hitler been alive, he would have committed suicide seeing Modi's activities," she said.
The CM also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.
"It is because the Congress failed to put up a credible fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength.
"The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre," Banerjee stated.
In every state, alliances have been stitched to oust Modi, she claimed.
"Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India," the CM said, adding that TMC has "never compromised in its fight against communalism".
PTI
"If Hindu Raj does become a fact, it will, no doubt be the greatest calamity for this country. No matter what the Hindus say, Hinduism is a menace to liberty, equality and fraternity. It is incompatible with democracy. Hindu raj must be prevented at any cost."
India on the brink of disaster.
Millions of Indians at the bottom of the Hindu society, the minorities apart, will, like the Jews in Germany under Hitler, stand denationalized under the Hindutwa dispensation. This is naked fascism. The danger is real and threatening everyone who want a liberal, vibrant, free society and equitable polity.
The countrymen were fooled once by promises of jobs made to them in 2014. Again, the fascist forces have aimed at deflecting attention to different direction. Mandir is not the need for hungry and poor, illiterate and diseased, jobless educated youth and job seekers.
We're in danger of doom as the Hindu Raj implies that only.
