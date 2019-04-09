Hitler Would Have Committed Suicide Seeing Modi's Activities: Mamata Banerjee

﻿
Mamata Banerjee after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted out of power in the Lok Sabha elections, "all of us will work towards building a new India"

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI File Photo
West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming he was "baptized in politics through violence and riots" and said Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi's activities.

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee also said that the grand old party has failed to put up a strong fight against the BJP, leading to the growth of the saffron party.

"Modi has been baptized in politics through riots and mass killings. He is the king of fascists. Had Adolf Hitler been alive, he would have committed suicide seeing Modi's activities," she said.

The CM also contended that the Congress will not be able to form a government of its own.

"It is because the Congress failed to put up a credible fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength.

"The Rahul Gandhi-led party will have to seek help from others if it wants to form government at the Centre," Banerjee stated.

In every state, alliances have been stitched to oust Modi, she claimed.

"Once Modi is voted out of power, all of us will work towards building a new India," the CM said, adding that TMC has "never compromised in its fight against communalism".

PTI

