Himachal Eases Covid Restrictions, Permits Inter-State Bus Operations From July 1

Amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced phase 2 of the “unlocking” process in the state.

As part of the new Covid-related rules, all inter-state bus operations will resume at 50 per cent capacity and travellers will not require an e-pass to enter the state from July 1.

At the moment, buses from other states are not permitted to enter Himachal even though the government has allowed tourists to enter the state via private vehicles.

The new developments follow a meeting of the state cabinet, which was presided by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, earlier today.

As part of the new relaxations, all government offices will resume functioning at 100 per cent capacity from July 1. Currently, the offices function at 50 per cent capacity.

Minister for urban bodies and housing Suresh Bhardwaj, who briefed the media soon after the cabinet meet said, the ministers were not keen on entirely “unlocking” the state in one go because there are more than 3,000 active Covid cases. Further, apprehensions of a third wave has made the government act with restraint, he said.

On opening of temples in the state, the cabinet decided to permit only restricted darshans from July 1 to prevent crowding, he said.

Further, all markets, shopping complexes and businesses will remain open between 9 am to 8 pm. Earlier, they were permitted to remain open only till 5 pm. To cater to tourists visiting the state, restaurants and bars will remain open till 10 pm.

Social gatherings including weddings will be allowed and the guest limit for such functions will be capped at 50 for indoor events and 100 for outdoor events.

