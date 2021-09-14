Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur addresses media in Delhi | Twitter/Screengrab

Addressing the media, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur called speculation of a change in leadership in the state completely baseless. The statement came after he visited Delhi on Tuesday, the second time in a month, to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and senior party leaders.

Trending

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T20:28:22+05:30
Ashwini Sharma

Ashwini Sharma

More stories from Ashwini Sharma
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:28 pm

Leadership change in Gujarat, and earlier in Uttarakhand and Karnataka, seem to put the spotlight on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, especially after the opposition Congress alluded to possible changes in Himachal Pradesh amid intense social media trolling.

The fact that fuelled such speculations was the CM's Tuesday visit to Delhi to meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind and top party leaders including BJP national president J P Nadda and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This was his second trip to the capital in a month. Thakur had returned to Shimla only three days back after camping in the capital.

President Kovind is reaching Shimla on September 16 to address the Golden Jubilee function of the state assembly on completion of 50 years of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur had extended a formal invitation to the President.

Related Stories

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

The Political ‘Meaning’ Of Nadda’s Surprise Visit To Ailing Virbhadra

‘Low-Profile’ Jairam Thakur Has High-Profile Job Of Retaining Himachal In 2022

Despite all preparations and security drills underway in Shimla, Thakur flew to Delhi this morning, thus becoming a target of trolls. Many speculated over the BJP planning Gujarat-like changes in the state, which also goes to the polls in 2022 along with Gujarat.

An adamant Thakur, however, took to social media to dispel talks of any such possibilities.

"The reports about leadership changes in Himachal Pradesh are not only baseless but politically motivated, highly mischievous and bogus. I am in Delhi to attend some official meetings, which were pre-fixed. This was a preplanned tour. Nobody should try to give it a political twist," he said in Delhi.

The CM added, "It is a meeting of the organisation. It was fixed 20 days back and happens to be a routine and part of the organisational working". 

Thakur also added that he will be back in Shimla on Wednesday morning to extend a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind and be with him during the ceremonies.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, however, said that the Chief Minister had to rush to Delhi to save his chair. "I had seen reports in the social media about six Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states being changed, one after the other," he said. 

Earlier in the day, Vikramaditya Singh, MLA and son of former late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, said, “The Chief Minister should look after himself as the BJP is on a spree to replace incumbent CMs overnight".

Reacting to his remarks Thakur said Singh should "have some patience".  

Vikramaditya Singh will not be asked for any advice on matters of my party. He should worry about Congress' future only, not about the future of BJP," Thakur said. Taking a further jibe at Singh, Thakur said that Singh seemed to be in a hurry, despite his family going through a period of mourning following the recent death of his father.

Last week, the BJP had replaced Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after having done similar experiments in Karnataka to change BS Yediyurappa and two chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat.

The party insiders say the Chief Minister so far has not faced any kind of open discontent in the cadres as had happened in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, which warranted the changes ahead of the poll. 

Yet some feel the changes in the state were also linked to the recent "Jan Ashirwad" yatra led by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who had received a massive response in all the four parliamentary constituencies with people lining for him till the wee hours of the morning.

The upcoming by-poll in the state for Mandi Parliamentary seat and three assembly constituencies including Arki which fell vacant after the demise of six-time former CM Virbhadra Singh will be a crucial test for Jai Ram Thakur .

Tags

Ashwini Sharma Jairam Thakur Shimla National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Capt Amarinder Says Comments To Move Farmer Protests Out Of Punjab Were 'Twisted' Amid Outrage

Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s Success Lies In His Genes: Scientists

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Arrested In UP

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra In Ayodhya

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Satellite Web: The Next Frontier

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Didn't Mention Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

Punjab Polls: Prakash Singh Badal Missing From First List Of SAD’s 64 Candidates

Punjab Polls: Prakash Singh Badal Missing From First List Of SAD’s 64 Candidates

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/