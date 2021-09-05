Highest Approval Rating Shows PM Modi’s ‘Pro-People’ Policies: BJP

Citing global survey which puts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, BJP on Sunday it shows ‘popular support’ to the PM’s ‘pro-people policies’.

The survey conducted by Morning Consult, which tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put PM Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of the list.

The list also includes US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The highest ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses," BJP president J P Nadda said.

The party's chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 per cent approval ratings. Congratulations." (With PTI inputs)

