Highest Approval Rating Shows PM Modi’s ‘Pro-People’ Policies: BJP

Citing global survey which puts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, BJP on Sunday it shows ‘popular support’ to the PM’s ‘pro-people policies’.
The survey conducted by Morning Consult, which tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put PM Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of the list.
The list also includes US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"The highest ranking for the country's top leader Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people's blessings to his welfare policies for the masses," BJP president J P Nadda said.
The party's chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said India's prestige has risen in an unprecedented manner under Modi.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Global leader with highest approval ratings, that's our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with 70 per cent approval ratings. Congratulations." (With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India
SL Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan Ton, Tabraiz Shamsi Fifer Demolish Sri Lanka, South Africa Level Series 1-1 - Highlights
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; India Lead England By 171 Runs - Highlights
Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely