Healthcare workers In Maharashtra To Be Inoculated Four Days A Week

An official said in an statement on Friday, the vaccination of healthcare workers for Covid will be carried out in Maharashtra four days a week to avoid any kind of hinderance in the absence of healthcare workers and other health-related services.

In the first phase of the inoculation drive that will commence on Saturday, healthworkers are the beneficiaries. They will be receive text messages before they are vaccinated.

Also Read| A Security Guard In MP, Trio Of Frontline Workers In Delhi-Here’s Who’ll Receive The 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine Today

"The vaccination drive will be carried out for four days a week (after the launch on Saturday)," said a senior health department official.



"Majority of the health staff in the state comprises of nurses and others having similar skill sets. Hence we need to manage their availability as well as their duty hours before sending them SMS for inoculation," he said.

Asked when the state is expected to receive a second lot of vaccine doses, he said the state government will inform the Centre about the number of health workers it needs to vaccinate but it is up to the Centre to sanction vaccine supply.

Maharashtra has received 9.83 lakh vaccine doses so far.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine