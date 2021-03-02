Watch: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Receives Covid-19 Shot With Wife Nutan In Delhi

Also read PM Modi Takes First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine At AIIMS

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with his wife Nutan Goel at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

Vardhan appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

The minister's wife Nutan Goel first took the Covid-19 jab, followed by Harsh Vardhan

"We've been administered Covaxin. This vaccine will work as 'Sanjeevani'. Hanuman Ji crossed India to get it, but this 'Sanjeevani' is available at your nearby pvt. & govt facility. We've paid Rs 250 for it, those who can afford should pay," said the health minister

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1

Harsh Vardhan also told people not to have any doubts about the vaccine, underlining no death has occurred till now due to the anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Asserting faith in the indegenous coronavirus vaccine, he said that if any death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.

Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive. He got inoculated at Rampur's K D Dalmia Eye Hospital and was administered Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

With PTI Inputs

