The Nitty Gritties Of Investigating Hathras Rape

What constitutes rape and the steps that need to be taken in investigation of this offence need to be clearly understood to see the manner in which the UP Police and administration has been misleading people on the law of the land. The law for rape and sexual assault were amended in 2013 and then subsequently in 2018 to bring in harsher punishments for certain categories of rape.

These included rape of a child below 12 years of age in which death sentence was prescribed. Apart from this, in the rape of a 16 years child, a minimum punishment of 20 years was prescribed. The punishment for gang rape was increased to a minimum term of 20 years extending to life, i.e., the remainder of a person’s life. After Nirbhaya, the 2013 amendment brought about, as a result of as campaign by women’s groups and organizations for several years, introduced new offences within the Penal Code Section 354 also including disrobing a woman which has a minimum punishment of three years and a maximum of seven years. This would be yet another offence in the Hathras Gang rape case.

Disagreeing with the harsh punishments that were infused into the Penal Code through the 2018 amendment, women’s organizations and groups expressedly pointed out that unless there is certainty in law that a rapist will be punished harsh punishment would be mere tokenism. It has been pointed out that what would be required in rape trials would be better investigation by the Police, following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) prescribed for cases of rape and ensuring a much better infrastructure by, for example, increasing the numbers of forensic laboratories to ensure that the evidence was properly analysed in a timely manner. The Hathras case highlights how these procedures have not been carried out.

In the Hathras rape and murder case, the police have not carried out the investigation properly, or in time. They have not registered the FIR at the first instance, thereby deliberately flouting the Supreme Court Lalita Kumari ruling. Furthermore, they have deliberately jumped to wrong conclusions in law that rape. Since 2004, the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that rape does not need complete penetration by penis or ejaculation of semen and rupture of hymen (Aman Kumar v. State). In another case in 2004, the Supreme Court held that the sine qua non of rape is penetration and not ejaculation. In the State of U.P. v. Babulnath, the SC highlighted that it is possible to legally commit an offence of rape without causing any injury to the genitals and leaving any seminal stains. The Supreme Court has also said in Wahid Khan’s case in 2010 that slight penetration is sufficient, and that for rape prosecution depth of penetration is irrelevant.

Therefore, the claim by the UP ADJ that there was no rape just because semen was not found on the body of the 19-year-old victim is wrong in law. Furthermore, it is a well-known fact that the medical legal certificate (MLC) was not recorded till the 22nd of September in the Aligarh Hospital. This is despite the fact that the guidelines issued by the Central Government in the ‘Medico-legal care for survivors/victims of sexual violence’ states that there must be no delay in conducting medical examination and collecting evidence. Samples were reportedly sent for forensic examination only on the 24th which is ten days after the incident. In the meanwhile, the girl had been bathed and washed several times. When she was found by her mother, she had been stripped, badly injured, strangulated and the mother had also reported that blood was flowing from her vagina. It is nevertheless scientifically well established that no semen can be present on the body of a girl after eight days of rape. Significantly, no medical examination of the rape accused has been conducted until today.

What is most significant in this case is the statement that the victim made to the Aligarh Magistrate on 22nd September clearly naming the four accused and stating that they had raped and strangulated her. This statement which is a dying declaration, has been established as conclusive evidence for conviction in rape trials in India. The Supreme Court has attached ‘great solemnity and sanctity’ to the words of a dying person in Babulal v. State. In the historic December 16th gangrape and murder case, the court held that “dying declaration can form the sole basis of conviction provided that it is free from infirmities and satisfies various other tests”.

Infact in rape cases the Supreme Court has set down the precedent that the evidence of the prosecutrix alone is enough to get a conviction of rape if it is credible even in the absence of other witnesses. In as early as 1980, Justice Krishna Iyer in Rafiq v. State of U.P. while upholding the evidence of the prosecutrix said that it need not be corroborated. Additionally, he also held, "now that there is considerable public and parliamentary attention to the violent frequency of rape cases it is time that the court reminds the nation that deterrence comes more effectively from quick investigations, prompt prosecutions and urgent finality, including special rules of evidence and specialised agencies for trial”.

In their haste and enthusiasm to protect the upper caste Thakur men for the rape of this nineteen year old Valmiki girl, the police and the administration of UP have ignored what the law of the land is and concocted a false narrative of no rape.

Kirti Singh is Advocate, ex-member (part-time) 18th Law Commission of India, and legal adviser, All India Democratic Women’s Association.

(Views are personal.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine