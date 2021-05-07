Haryana Lockdown: How To Get E-Pass Within State? Check Details Here

While imposing lockdown in the state, the Haryana government has made it mandatory for people to get e-pass for the traffic movement within the state. Making the announcement, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that it will be mandatory to carry departmental ID cards or government-issued passes for any traffic movement during the ongoing lockdown in the state. However, strict action will be initiated against those who are commuting without necessary documents.

How to get an e-pass?

Anil Vij made it clear that Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make online traffic passes for people. Therefore, people should not leave their homes unnecessarily and people who are allowed to commute during the lockdown need to carry an e-pass or I-card. So for the e-passes, you can apply online at saralharyana.gov.in. Then the Deputy Commissioners will provide you e-passes.

With many people seen violating lockdown norms, Anil Vij on Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions. “The strict measures we are (already) taking to check the spread of the virus cannot be successful without people’s cooperation,” Vij said and also urged the public to help authorities enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state.

As a measure to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Vij’s warning came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.

Haryana reported biggest single-day jump in Covid-related fatalities with 181 deaths taking the cumulative toll to 4,960 and another big surge of 15,416 fresh infections pushing the tally to 5,58,975. A day earlier, the state had reported 153 deaths and 15,786 cases.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine