May 02, 2021
Poshan
Haryana Imposes Complete Lockdown For 7 Days From Tomorrow, Essential Services Exempted

Earlier, the state government had imposed weekend lockdown in the nine most affected districts in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2021-05-02T15:53:28+05:30
Taking preventive measures against the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown in the state for seven days from May 3. An announcement to this effect was made by Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

Earlier, the state government had imposed weekend lockdown in the nine most-affected districts in the state. The lockdown came into force from 10 pm on April 30 and remain in force till 5 am on May 3. Notably, the districts that are under lockdown include Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The Haryana government has also decided to close all colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, till May 31. Apart from this, all Anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development Department in the state shall also remain closed up to May 31.

Employees of the age of 50 years or above, and those suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer and other chronic diseases that are at high risk of developing a serious illness shall not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public, it said.

Haryana on Saturday had registered 125 COVID fatalities, taking the death toll in the state to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh infections pushed the tally to 5,01,566.

