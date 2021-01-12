Hardworking Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 Km On Bike With Crow Samples, Earns Praise

Hard work never goes in vain and this has been proved to be true by RP Tiwari, assistant veterinary officer of Prithvipur area, who rode pillion on his son's motorcycle for over 350 kilometres from Niwari to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with crow samples for bird flu testing. This has come in for praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On Saturday, he was asked to take the samples to Bhopal, but he missed his bus from Tikamgarh district and failed to get a train ticket.

"I decided to ride pillion on my son's motorcycle. It was very cold on the way but we managed to reach by Sunday and submit the crow carcasses for bird flu testing," the 54-year-old told PTI on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, "I salute the indomitable zeal of Shri RP Tiwari. You have set a glorious example of dedication and strong willpower for society.

Madhya Pradesh is made by officers and employees like you."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine