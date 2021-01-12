January 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Hardworking Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 Km On Bike With Crow Samples, Earns Praise

Hardworking Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 Km On Bike With Crow Samples, Earns Praise

This has come in for praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hardworking Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 Km On Bike With Crow Samples, Earns Praise
Representational Image
Hardworking Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 Km On Bike With Crow Samples, Earns Praise
outlookindia.com
2021-01-12T07:53:32+05:30

Hard work never goes in vain and this has been proved to be true by RP Tiwari, assistant veterinary officer of Prithvipur area, who rode pillion on his son's motorcycle for over 350 kilometres from Niwari to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with crow samples for bird flu testing. This has come in for praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On Saturday, he was asked to take the samples to Bhopal, but he missed his bus from Tikamgarh district and failed to get a train ticket.

"I decided to ride pillion on my son's motorcycle. It was very cold on the way but we managed to reach by Sunday and submit the crow carcasses for bird flu testing," the 54-year-old told PTI on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, "I salute the indomitable zeal of Shri RP Tiwari. You have set a glorious example of dedication and strong willpower for society.

Madhya Pradesh is made by officers and employees like you."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The Diminishing Power Of Labour

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Bird Flu National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos