Had Sardar Patel Instead Of Nehru Been India’s First PM, We Would Have Been A Hindu Rashtra: BJP MLA

Also read Taj Mahal Will Be Renamed As Ram Mahal, Claims BJP MLA Surendra Singh

BJP MLA Surendra Singh stoked controversy on Saturday after he claimed that India could not be declared as a Hindu Rashtra at the time of Independence, due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s “coward” leadership.

He further held the Congress responsible for the partition of the country and claimed that it was the Grand Old Party’s “dirty thinking” that led to the formation of Pakistan.

"Two nations were formed based on two cultures. But it was because of the leadership of 'buzdil' (coward) Nehru that India was not declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of the Independence," the BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia said in a statement.

He also added that had Nehru not been elected as the country’s first prime minister and instead had the post been held by Sardar Patel, India would have been declared a Hindu Rashtra.

Referring to Congress leader Digvijay Singh's purported statement regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, he demanded that sedition charges be slapped against him.

Digvijay Singh had allegedly commented in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a "relook" at the Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power.

Congress leaders, including former PM Indira Gandhi, remained silent when Brahmins were being displaced from Kashmir, Surendra Singh said and claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi belong to a foreign culture and the party does politics with pro-Muslim sentiment.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine