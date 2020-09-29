Gujarat Records 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Tuesday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

As per the ISR, the epicenter of the tremor, which was recorded at 3:49 pm, was located 25 km from Upleta town in Rajkot district, at a distance of 215 km from Gandhinagar, and it was recorded 14.5 km deep in the earth's crust.

"No police station in the area has received any report of damage or injury due to the quake," an official of Rajkot rural police said.

