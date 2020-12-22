December 22, 2020
Corona
Gujarat: Lions Maul Teen To Death In Junagadh District

Efforts are underway to locate the predators, officials said

PTI 22 December 2020
A 14-year-old girl was mauled to death by a lion in Dhanfuliya village located in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Vanthali range forest area, where two girls belonging to a family of migrant farm labourers stepped out to answer nature's call late on Monday night, the official said.

"The girls were attacked by two young lions and one of them was dragged away and mauled to death around 2 am," said Sunil Berwa, deputy conservator of forest (Junagadh).

"Our staff who were nearby rushed to the spot after hearing some noise and saw the lions. The body was recovered soon after," he added.

According to officials, the other girl managed to escape by jumping into a water tank.

The deceased was identified as Bhavna Baria, who belonged to a family of farm labourers from Godhra in the state's Panchmahal district.

Efforts are underway to rescue the predator and cages are being placed in the area, the DCF said.

According to locals, lions have been spotted in the area since the last six months, and there have been incidents of them preying on cattle.

