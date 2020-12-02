Gujarat HC Orders Compulsory Community Service At Covid-19 Care Centres For Those Without Masks

In an interesting development, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday decided to crack down against those failing to adhere to Covid-19 norms amid the pandemic.
The court directed the Gujarat government to ensure those who do not wear masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.
The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.
More details awaited...
