December 02, 2020
Corona
Gujarat HC Orders Compulsory Community Service At Covid-19 Care Centres For Those Without Masks

Gujarat High Court has also asked the State Government to issue a notification.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 December 2020
Representational Image
2020-12-02T12:22:52+05:30

In an interesting development, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday decided to crack down against those failing to adhere to Covid-19 norms amid the pandemic.

The court directed the Gujarat government to ensure those who do not wear masks be compulsorily sent to Covid-19 care centres for community service.

The High Court has ordered the government to issue a notification in this regard.

More details awaited...

