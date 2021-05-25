May 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Gujarat Caste Violence: Dalit Man Attacked For ‘Sporting A Long Moustache’

Gujarat Caste Violence: Dalit Man Attacked For ‘Sporting A Long Moustache’

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2021, Last Updated at 6:45 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gujarat Caste Violence: Dalit Man Attacked For ‘Sporting A Long Moustache’
The victim was attacked with sharp weapons, police said
Representational Image
Gujarat Caste Violence: Dalit Man Attacked For ‘Sporting A Long Moustache’
outlookindia.com
2021-05-25T06:45:42+05:30

In a shocking case of caste-based violence, a Dalit man in Ahmedabad was attacked by 11 people for merely sporting a long moustache.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night and so far, three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The victim has been identified as Suresh Vaghela (22), a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

In his complaint, Vaghela alleged that 11 members of an Other Backward Classes (OBC) group attacked him for sporting a moustache, Deputy Superintendent of Police D S Vyas said adding that Vaghela is undergoing treatment.

Vaghela's FIR stated that the group, led by one Dhama Thakor, gathered outside the former's house in Karathkal village on Sunday night and hurled casteist abuses over his moustache.

The group then attacked Vaghela with a sharp weapon as well as sticks, and his sister was also injured in the attack, the complaint stated.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Congress Toolkit On Covid 19: Delhi Police Special Cell Raids Twitter India Offices

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ahmedabad Caste Bihar Naxal/Caste Violence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos