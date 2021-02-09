Grand Welcome: Sasikala Reaches Chennai After 23 Hour Road Trip From Bengaluru

Expelled AIADMK chief VK Sasikala on Tuesday arrived in Chennai after completing a 23 hours journey since her departure from Bengaluru. Sasikala had serrved a four year imprisonment on the charges of corruption. She also underwent treatment for Covid-19 in Bengaluru.

On early morning on Tuesday, 65 year-old former confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa arrived at T Nagar after getting a grand 'welcome gesture' from the public and the party members



Her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran, who indicated Sasikala might contest elections, said his efforts to "retrieve" the AIADMK will continue and asserted that the aim was to ensure that DMK did not come to power in the coming Assembly polls in the state.



Top actor Rajinikanth had enquired about Sasikala's health with him on Monday, he told reporters here.



Earlier, Sasikala had left the Karnataka capital by car on Monday morning and was accorded a grand reception by her supporters all along the way, till she reached the city this morning.



Before reaching home, she visited the residence of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at Ramapuram here and paid floral tributes to his portrait and garlanded a statue of the popular leader installed there.



She was accompanied by Dhinakaran.



Sasikala earlier underwent her sentence in the Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case at the Parapana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was set free on January 27.



However, she remained at the Government Victoria hospital, where she had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 while under judicial custody.



She was discharged from the hospital on January 31 after which she stayed at a resort, about 35 km from Bengaluru.



Meanwhile, Dhinakaran told reporters that all efforts to 'retrieve' the AIADMK will continue.



Further, "we are strong (determined) that DMK should not come to power and will take all efforts in this direction," he said.



Asked if AMMK and AIADMK would join hands to keep the DMK at bay, Dhinakaran said, "as far as I am concerned, AMMK was started in March 2018 to retrieve AIADMK and give Amma's rule."



"I have been saying this eversince. Our aim is to retrieve the AIADMK and when that will happen is in people's hands. I am confident that will happen," he added.



He also questioned DMK chief M K Stalin's assertion that a fresh probe by an enquiry commission will be launched into the death of Jayalalithaa if the party comes to power, and quoted a Tamil saying to suggest it was not a genuine concern.



He also charged the DMK with making baseless allegations against Sasikala on this issue.



The AMMK leader said Stalin had raked up the matter during the 2017 RK Nagar bypoll, which Dhinakaran won, following the death of Jayalalithaa who then represented the city segment in the Assembly.



To a question, he said his aunt Sasikala may contest elections, though she may have served a prison term in a corruption case.



"There is time. She may not be able to contest under the present conditions but there are options available in the law... can approach court successfully," he added.



He was a "positive thinker" and therefore he believes Sasikala could face the polls, Dhinakaran said.



He also declined to respond to a question if the BJP was involved in a possible AIADMK and AMMK tie-up, saying it was 'speculation.'



Pointing out at Sasikala's court case against her expulsion by the AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, he said she will continue with her "legal struggle."



He recalled when Jayalalithaa was the party General Secretary, she had all the authority in the top post to summon General Council and make appointments, and claimed nobody else could do so.



After Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, Sasikala was elected interim general secretary of the AIADMK and also its Legislature Party Leader later, paving the way for her elevation as chief minister, but she had to serve the jail term after the Supreme Court restored the lower court award.



The AIADMK suffered a split with Panneerselvam, now deputy chief minister, and chief minister Palaniswami heading two factions, but they later merged the groups and the general council of the combined party expelled Sasikala in September, 2017 along with Dhinakaran and others.



Asked if his aunt would 'summon' the General Council of the AIADMK now, Dhinakaran said only she can answer that.

