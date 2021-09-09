Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils 100-Day Plan For India's Civil Aviation Sector

September 09, 2021
Addressing a press conference, Scindia said the plan has been prepared after 'combined consultations'.

 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced a 100-day plan designed for the country's civil aviation sector which takes into account the attributes like  policy measures and development of airports as well as heliports.

According to Scindia,  the plan would focus on 16 areas.

Addressing a press conference here, Scindia said the plan has been prepared after "combined consultations".

Out of the 16 areas, 8 relate to policy and 4 pertain to reforms.

Among others, six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

A new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities has also been announced.

The civil aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Jyotiraditya Scindia New Delhi Ministry of Civil Aviation Union Minister Civil Aviation Sector National

