Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Coronavirus Positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for coronavirus and has placed himself under home isolation.

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

In a tweet, the Goa CM said: "I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine