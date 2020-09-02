September 02, 2020
Corona
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Coronavirus Positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation.

02 September 2020
Goa CM Pramod Swant
PTI FIle Photo
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for coronavirus and has placed himself under home isolation.

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic.

In a tweet, the Goa CM said: "I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions." 



Pramod Sawant Goa Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

