March 03, 2021
Corona
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Receives First Covid Vaccine Shot

The 47-year-old politician is a trained medical doctor and comes under the category of health professionals.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Pramod Sawant getting his first dose of Covid vaccine.
@DrPramodPSawant/ Twitter
2021-03-03T12:50:00+05:30

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took his first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at a primary health centre near in Goa on Wednesday.

A nurse explained the inoculation procedure to Sawant before he received the jab at the primary health centre in Sankhalim in North Goa district.

Talking to reporters after getting inoculated, Sawant said people should not be afraid of taking the vaccine.

"I took the jab to bolster people's trust in the vaccine," he said, adding that there are no major complaints from people who have received the vaccine shots.

Sawant said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue to follow social distancing, wear mask and use sanitiser to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination drive currently underway in the country.

Sawant shared the news on Twitter and appealed to people to get vaccinated.

The nationwide inoculation drive began January 16 and it was expanded on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those in the age bracket of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities.

