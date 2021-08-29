Girl Allegedly Gang Raped In Jharkhand After She Went On Bike Ride With Acquaintance

A girl was allegedly gang raped after she went on a bike ride with her acquaintance in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on August 26 when one of the accused, who was an acquaintance of the girl, took her out for a ride on his motorcycle and went to an isolated place in Mandar police station area.

At the spot, police said six other boys were already waiting there. On seeing the group of boys, the girl tried to move away from the spot, however she was overpowered and allegedly raped later, police said.

The girl's acquaintance then dropped her back home, following which she informed her family members about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint the next day, he said.

Four accused have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, an officer said.

All the accused persons are from Mandar area and four of them have been arrested on Saturday and forwarded to a juvenile home after being booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the officer said. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine