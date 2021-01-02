January 02, 2021
Corona
Ghazipur Border: 57-Year-Old Protesting Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack

Ghazipur Border: 57-Year-Old Protesting Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack

Mohar Singh, hailing from Baghpat district was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

PTI 02 January 2021
Farmers listen to a speaker at the Singhu border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi.
PTI
2021-01-02T09:09:36+05:30
A 57-year-old farmer died of heart attack while protesting the Centre’s new farm laws at the Ghazipur border on Friday.

Mohar Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Indirapuram DSP Anshu Jain told PTI that as per medical information, the farmer died due to a heart attack.

Commenting on the incident, the state president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rajbir Singh, said all the farmers who died during the protest must be declared as a martyr.

The body was wrapped in a BKU flag. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait paid homage to the deceased.
On New Year’s eve, a tribute was paid to all farmers who died during the protest. A candlelight march was also held.

 

