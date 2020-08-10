August 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Refuses To Accept Prashant Bhushan's Apology In 2009 Contempt Case, Says Further Hearing Needed

SC Refuses To Accept Prashant Bhushan's Apology In 2009 Contempt Case, Says Further Hearing Needed

The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was then editor of the magazine.

PTI 10 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SC Refuses To Accept Prashant Bhushan's Apology In 2009 Contempt Case, Says Further Hearing Needed
Advocate Prashant Bhushan speaks to the media persons.
File Photo
SC Refuses To Accept Prashant Bhushan's Apology In 2009 Contempt Case, Says Further Hearing Needed
outlookindia.com
2020-08-10T13:07:59+05:30

The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that it will hear the matter and deal with the issue of whether comment on corruption against judges per se amounted to contempt or not.

The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, has posted the matter for hearing on August 17.

The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was then editor of the magazine.

On August 4, the apex court had made clear to Bhushan and Tejpal that it would hear the case against them, if it does not accept their “explanation" or "apology” in the matter. 

Next Story >>

PM Modi Inaugurates First Ever Optical Fibre Cable Project For Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Prashant Bhushan Supreme Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos