From Sounding Sirens To Increased Testing, Here’s How Various States Plan To Tackle Covid-19 During Holi

Amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country, various state governments have urged authorities to strictly enforce covid-19 restrictions to contain the spread of the virus during Holi celebrations.

Authorities have urged people to follow covid-19 protocols to contain the spread. This comes in the backdrop of India recording its highest single-day spike of covid-19 infections on Sunday. The country reported 46,951 new cases in a day taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday indicated.

Amid this resurgence of covid-19 cases, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain on Monday underlined the need to remain alert and appealed to people to take ample precautions during Holi, which will be celebrated on March 28-29.

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

“There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms,” Jain told reporters.

The health minister had on Sunday said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing, and the recent spike in fresh coronavirus cases will also be contained soon.

Delhi reported over 800 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday. The city’s active cases stand at 3,618.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday chaired a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior officials to ensure covid-19 guidelines are enforced to check the spread of the virus in view of the Holi festival and wedding season.

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 1,273 cases, the highest single-day spike in this year.

The CM also directed that the number of daily Covid-19 tests be increased as well as the vaccination drive be expedited, a state public relations department official said.

The government is also contemplating to close schools, anganwadi centres, colleges and universities.

Talking to reporters after the meet, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said, "In view of the present situation, immediate directives have been issued to restrict children from visiting anganwadi centres and students from coming to schools and colleges, which have been asked to continue academic activities online."

However, official orders are yet to be issued for shutting these facilities, and schools, colleges and universities, which were shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed in the country last year, were reopened from February 15, though only students of Classes IX to XII had to attend.

During the meeting, Baghel reviewed arrangements made to contain the spread of the virus and the status of the vaccination drive, the official added.

"The CM asked various departments to hold meetings and issue necessary guidelines in view of Holi festivals, wedding season and other social functions," he said.

The state’s covid-19 caseload stood at 3,23,153, as on Saturday, including 3,11,520 recoveries, and 3,940 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh authorities have decided to sound a siren to remind people to wear masks while stepping out.

A siren will be sounded in all cities of the state at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and follow social distancing at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He said a siren will be blown again at 7 pm on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

"Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM told reporters.

He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

"Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution," he added.

Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload stood at 2,74,405 as on Saturday, as per the state health department.

Night curfew is already in place in Bhopal and Indore.

(With PTI inputs)

