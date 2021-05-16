From Rajeev Satav To Rahul Vohra; Here Is A List Of Prominent Personalities Who Died Due To Covid

The past few weeks have been extremely difficult for India as the second wave of the Covid pandemic left thousands of people scrambling for resources to deal with the infection.

Despite measures like lockdowns and vaccination drives, the country is still recording over 3 lakh daily cases.

While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, there many who could not make it to the other side.

Here’s a list of seven well-known personalities who succumbed to Covid-19 in the last week.

Ashim Banerjee

Ashim Banerjee, younger brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, died on Saturday due to Covid-19.

The Trinamool Congress supremo's brother, popular as 'Kalida' among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am on Saturday.

MP Rajeev Satav

Days after recovering from Covid-19 infection, Congress MP Rajiv Satav died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday.

After recovering from Covid-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.

Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22. The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

S Tikendra Singh

Manipur BJP president S Tikendra Singh died at a hospital in Imphal on Thursday evening. The 69-year-old BJP leader was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Singh had tested positive for the virus on April 27.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh while informing about the death tweeted, "Im at a loss of word to learn that Prof S Tiken Singh, president BJP Manipur, has passed away just a while ago.

Subodh Chopra

Subodh Chopra, who wrote dialogues for films such as Emraan Hashmi’s Murder and Irrfan Khan’s Rog, passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

He had defeated Covid-19 but then suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Rajendrasinh Jadeja

Former Saurashtra pacer and BCCI match referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja has died due to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Jadeja was 66.

"Everyone at SCA are deeply saddened on the untimely demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, one of the most remarkable yesteryear cricketers of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today early morning fighting a hard battle against COVID-19," the SCA said in a statement.

Rahul Vohra

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on May 9, just a day after he shared his Covid-19 diagnosis with his followers on Facebook.

The actor’s health had deteriorated greatly ever since he tested positive for Covid-19, a few days back.

Sharing his helplessness with his Facebook followers, Vohra wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara Rahul Vohra… Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu. (If I had also received proper medical treatment, I would have survived. Yours, Rahul Vohra. I will be reborn and do good deeds, then. Now, I have lost all courage.)

The YouTuber had developed medical complications while receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Delhi’s Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital.

Sunil Jain

Business newspaper Financial Express' Managing Editor Sunil Jain passed away in Delhi on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications.

Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed shock at his death.

