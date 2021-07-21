Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's Condition Critical

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences told the press on Tuesday former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's health is critical, and that he has been placed on life support.

"Kalyan Singh Ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on a life-saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital statement said here.

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is actively monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said. The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology are keeping a close eye on all aspects of his health, it added.

Singh, 89, a former governor of Rajasthan, was taken to the hospital's ICU on July 4th due to an infection and a diminished level of consciousness.

He was previously receiving treatment at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in this city.

(with inputs from PTI)

