Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
National Former Militant Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani, who police said was wanted in a case.

Security forces arrested former militant.(Representational image)

2021-09-18T08:34:25+05:30
Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 8:34 am

Security forces arrested former militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, they received a specific information received through reliable sources,following which a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani.

He was wanted in a case registered at Marwah Police Station, officials said, adding he was produced before a court in Kishtwar and sent to judicial custody. (With PTI inputs)

Jammu J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Former Militant National
