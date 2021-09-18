Former Militant Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

Security forces arrested former militant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, they received a specific information received through reliable sources,following which a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani.

He was wanted in a case registered at Marwah Police Station, officials said, adding he was produced before a court in Kishtwar and sent to judicial custody. (With PTI inputs)