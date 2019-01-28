For Congress, OROP Is 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka', Says Amit Shah

Targetting Congress party on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday said that BJP's OROP is aimed to benefit Indian soldiers, while Congress'OROP is focused to strengthen one family only.

"Modi ji delivered on his promise on One rank one pension (OROP). Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave 'only Rahul only Priyanka, one rank one pension," said Shah.

"Rahul Gandhi JNU mein desh drohi naare lagane walo ki peeth thap thapane jaate hai. Rahul baba mere neta ko jitni gaali deni hai dedo, lekin kaan khol ke sun lo, agar Bharat maa ke tukde karne ki baat ki to sarkar kisi ko nahi bakshegi, iski jagah salankho k pichhe hai," he added.

On January 23, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed AICC General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

The appointment marked her official entry into politics, and is expected to boost morale of the party workers in the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha. She will take charge in the first week of February.

In a press statement, the Congress party also announced that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of western UP.

(With inputs from agencies)