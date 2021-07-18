July 18, 2021
Floating Scooter, Collapsed Road: Twitter Flooded With Videos Of Mumbai Rain Mayhem

A viral video showed a two-wheeler being dragged in water in an inundated street in Chinchpokli area.

18 July 2021
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai.
PTI Photo/Kunal Patil
As monsoon wreaks havoc in Mumbai and surrounding areas, Twitter is flooded with videos and photos of the rain mayhem in India’s finance capital.

Residents of Mumbai have posted videos and pictures of floating scooter, water-logged roads and several other images that speak volumes about the destructions in the city. A viral video showed a two-wheeler being dragged in water in an inundated street in Chinchpokli area.

Twenty five people have died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai.

Monsoon has caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic on Sunday. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services. Many long-distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said.

 Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality in Mumbai's Mahul area collapsed at 1 am. Seven people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital.

 Seven hutment dwellers died as six shanties collapsed at Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am. A 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed in suburban Bhandup.

According to a report, two women stood on a wooden ladder in their shanty for over two hours out of the fear of getting electrocuted after a wall near their locality collapsed in Mahul area.

 

