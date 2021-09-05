Five Naxals Arrested In Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals were arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, officials said on Sunday.

The ultras were arrested during a search operation in the forests of Kangodipara village, while three tiffin bombs were recovered from them, they said.

The joint operation was conducted by CRPF, DRG, CAF and the state police

A case under the Explosives Substances Act was registered against these Naxals identified as Kalmu Sanna (36), Muchaki Pojja (31), Kalmu Ganga (24), Muchaki Ayata (31) and Muchaki Ayata (31), an official said. (With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine