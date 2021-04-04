April 04, 2021
Poshan
FIR Filed Against Narsinghanand For Allegedly Hurting Sentiments Of Muslims

FIR Filed Against Narsinghanand For Allegedly Hurting Sentiments Of Muslims

In a video circulating on social media, religious leader Narsinghanand can be heard attacking Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
An FIR was registered by Delhi Police against religious leader Narsinghanand on Saturday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, officials said.

In a video uploaded on social media, Khan informed that he has filed a police complaint against Narsinghanand.

In a video circulating on social media, the religious leader can be heard attacking Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club.

The police said they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

"Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up," a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

