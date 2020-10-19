National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah said the resolve to restore Article 370 would continue even if “Farooq Abdullah will be hanged.” Abdullah was speaking to media persons after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar on Monday. Abdullah was questioned for seven hours.

The NC president didn’t get the time to have lunch as he had not brought it along. Talking to reporters, Dr. Farooq said the ED has their job to do and he has his job to do.” He said the battle for the restoration of Article 370 will continue. “That battle will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or Farooq Abdullah is dead. Our fight is for the restoration of Article 370, whether Farooq Abdullah is on the stage or not on the stage, our resolve will never change even if I have to be hanged. “It is a struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not Farooq Abdullah’s struggle alone. It is the struggle of our people,” he added.

About the ED case, he said, “My fate will be decided by the court when they put the case into the court.” Asked whether he was summoned because of the formation of peoples’ alliance for the Gupkar declaration, Dr. Farooq said that “don’t bring the Gupkar declaration into this.” On whether the questioning was regarding J&K Cricket Association scam, he said, ask them (ED).”

Earlier political parties condemned the questioning of Dr. Abdullah. “ED’s sudden summon to Farooq Sahab displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also, reeks of political vendetta and won't in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights,” former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said.

