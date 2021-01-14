Farmers’ Unions To Intensify Stir, Protests To Continue Beyond Jan 26: AIKS

Farmers’ unions have decided to further intensify their protests demanding the repeal of the three agriculture laws and have refused to attend any meeting with a committee set up by Supreme Court to seek a solution.

“We had said earlier too that there is no going back unless the government withdraws the laws and provides minimum support price (MSP) as prescribed by the Swaminathan Committee,” said Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Beginning Wednesday, January 20, protestors will ‘gherao’ or lay siege at Governor’s residences in all states till January 24. It will start from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the unions have already started a programme of ‘gherao collectors’ in districts which will continue till Wednesday.

On January 26, farmers will hold a rally with tractors in Delhi as well as various state and Union Territories.

The ‘Farmers’ Parade’ will begin only after the Republic Day Parade is over, clarified AIKS leaders.

“Our struggle will continue beyond January 26,” announced Mollah.

The protesting farmer leaders will be meeting on Monday (January 18) at Delhi’s Singhu border where plans for further protests will be discussed, he added.

