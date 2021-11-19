Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Farmers At The Singhu Border Have Mixed Reactions To Government Move

While some were extremely critical about the government, there were others who expressed gratitude.

Farmers At The Singhu Border Have Mixed Reactions To Government Move

Trending

Farmers At The Singhu Border Have Mixed Reactions To Government Move
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T23:18:30+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:18 pm

74-year-old Jasbir Kaur, who has been protesting against the three farms laws at the Singhu Border near Delhi for almost a year, looks satisfied. While other farmers were euphoric after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws, Kaur says that the battle is just half won.

“The announcement is fine but I cannot believe till the time it is completely repealed. At present, it is a matter of satisfaction but I will celebrate once it happens. I believe it is a poll gimmick,” Kaur said.

In one year, Kaur witnessed many farmers who lost their lives due to their delicate health condition which got aggravated because of extreme cold in winter and scorching heat in summer.

Kaur herself suffered a massive heart attack in March this year but she survived as she was immediately shifted to PGI Rohtak. After her recovery, instead of going to her village in Amritsar, she decided to join the protest.

“How can I leave this place till I get justice? After all, many of my fellow farmers sacrificed their lives for this cause. It’s their sacrifice that today we have won this battle,” Kaur said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

While she was talking to this correspondent, other farmers shouted slogans, beat drums and played music to express their happiness. The speakers who were addressing from the stage were full of energy and exuberance.

While some were extremely critical about the government, there were others who expressed gratitude. But they all have one question, “Why did the government wake so late when about 700 farmers have already laid their lives for this cause?”

Kaur also has a similar grievance as she has lost a colleague in the protest. “The monetary loss that we farmers have suffered can be compensated but what about those who have gone forever. Who will bring them back?” She questioned.

Other farmers present on the site echoed a similar concern. Anju Rani, 34, who belongs to Sonipat and has been present at the protest site for the past four months, thanked the Prime Minister for repealing the law but says that there are many contentious issues that are still pending government consideration.

“Minimum Support Price is one of them. Now our next fight will be on this. The government is conscious of the forthcoming elections. You never know like farm laws, they might act in MSP in our favour” Rani said.

Gurdas Singh, another farmer who was carrying a flag and shouting slogans of Inquilab Zindabad, said, “Besides MSP, there are many other issues that still exist. One of them is criminal cases against farmers. Now we will demand the government to withdraw all that.”

A tractor, loaded with farmers who were playing music and shouting slogans, took several rounds of the protest site reflecting the joyous mood. One of the occupants responded, “This is the power of a genuine protest. The government tried to do everything to defame us but truth has prevailed and the government has bowed down before the truth.”

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma New Delhi Farmers protest Farm Laws Withdrawal National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Rajnath Singh In Ladakh: Chushul Valley Residents Seek Land In Leh Due To 'War-Like' Situation At Border

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Of Concertina Wires And Protest Songs: Iconic Moments From Farmer Agitation That Shook India

Farm Laws Repealed: At Ghazipur Border, Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How Pash's Poetry Kept Farmers' Protest Spirited

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from India

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

'Loyal To Nation’ Family Strives To Erase 'Militancy Label'

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

J&K: Speculations Soaring On Restoration Of Statehood After Centre Decides To Repeal Farm Laws

J&K: Speculations Soaring On Restoration Of Statehood After Centre Decides To Repeal Farm Laws

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

Koushik Paul / An opening stand of 117 between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India get past New Zealand's 153/6 by 7 wickets and take 2-0 lead in 3-match series.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement