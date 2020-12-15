Farmer Turns Millionaire After Extracting Rs 60 Lakh Diamond In MP

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh has become a millionaire after finding a 14.98 carat diamond which has fetched Rs 60.60 lakh at an auction, officials said on Tuesday.

Overall, 74 diamonds of total 129.83 carats were sold during the three-day auction conducted by the diamond office, which comes under the district administration, here last week, they said.

The auction turned out to be a jackpot for farmer Lakhan Yadav (45), who found the 14.98 carat diamond last month in a mine in Panna district's Krishna Kalyanpur area.

The gem was sold for Rs 60.60 lakh at the auction, an official from the diamond office said.

Panna, located in the backward region of Bundelkhand, is famous for its diamond mines.

For Yadav, who is a small farmer with a two-acre land, this was the first diamond extraction.

"I am happy. This is God's gift. I will use the money from the proceeds for the education of my children," an elated Yadav told reporters on Monday.

District Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra said during the auction last week, 74 diamonds of 129.83 carats were sold collectively for Rs 1.65 crore.

Overall, 203 diamonds of 269.16 carats were put up for auction, but 131 of them could not be sold. These diamonds would be auctioned next year, he said.

The affect of Covid-19 pandemic was seen at the auction as less number of traders took part in it compared to previous years, another official said.

