Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Farm Laws Repeal: SKM To Hold 'Mahapanchayat' Tomorrow In Lucknow

The farmer leaders have said that the protests will continue, until the time, government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Farm Laws Repeal: SKM To Hold 'Mahapanchayat' Tomorrow In Lucknow
Farmers during Kisan Mahapanchayat protesting Centre's farm reform laws in UP's Muzaffarnagar.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Farm Laws Repeal: SKM To Hold 'Mahapanchayat' Tomorrow In Lucknow
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T14:47:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 2:47 pm

In a show of its strength Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be holding a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday.

The umbrella body of farmer unions-SKM will be holding mahapanchayat after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws.

The gathering scheduled to be held at Eco Garden in the city was planned several months before Friday's announcement.

Farmer leaders said the protests will continue until the government makes a law on minimum support price (MSP) and removes Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "Chalo Lucknow Chalo Lucknow (lets go to Lucknow) for MSP Adhikaar Kisaan Mahapanchayat. The agriculture reforms being talked about are fake and cosmetic. The farm reforms are not going to stop the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law pertaining to the MSP."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Vice-president of Uttar Pradesh unit of BKU Harnam Singh Verma said: "The Prime Minister has announced the repeal of the three farm laws, but he did not say when the MSP law will be made. Until a law is made on the MSP, and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra is removed, the agitation will continue."

Verma also said a number of other issues will also be discussed at the farmers' mahapanchayat. "The BJP had said (during the previous Assembly elections in UP) that once it forms the government in the state, payment will be made to the sugarcane farmers within 14 days, but this mechanism could not be implemented in the state. In a span of four-and-a-half years, the increase in sugarcane price was barely Rs 25," he said.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 when farmers were protesting the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Mishra's native place. Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle while four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed in ensuing violence. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rakesh Tikait Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra Keshav Prasad Maurya Narendra Modi Lucknow Farm Laws Withdrawal Farm Laws PM Modi Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Uttar Pradesh Kisan Mahapanchayat Lakhimpur Kheri National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Samajwadi Party Fears Farm Laws Could Be Brought Again After 2022 States Assembly Polls

Samajwadi Party Fears Farm Laws Could Be Brought Again After 2022 States Assembly Polls

MP Labourer's Hand Chopped Off After He Asked For Wages

Uttar Pradesh: 6 New Dengue Cases Registered In Muzaffarnagar As Total Mounts To 268

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 New Ministers To Take Oath Today

J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen District Commander Killed In Kulgam Encounter

Navjot Singh Sidhu Trolled By Opposition For Calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Bada Bhai'

MP Man Hangs Himself After Father Of His Wife Rapes And Kills Her Over Love Marriage

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award For Second Consecutive Year

Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award For Second Consecutive Year

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 12 New Faces Set To Join Govt, Five From Sachin Pilot's Camp

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 12 New Faces Set To Join Govt, Five From Sachin Pilot's Camp

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’; Officials Say Conditions Likely To Improve From Tomorrow

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’; Officials Say Conditions Likely To Improve From Tomorrow

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: All Ministers Resign After Meeting At CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: All Ministers Resign After Meeting At CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence

Read More from Outlook

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Tabeenah Anjum / Out of the 15 newly-announced names are loyalists of former deputy chief minister Pilot. The five are out of those 18 loyalists who stood with him during the month-long political crisis that engulfed the state in July 2020.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement