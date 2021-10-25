Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier on Sunday had appealed to PM Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BSF.

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Extension Of BSF’s Jurisdiction Interference In Country’s Federal Structure: Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T18:17:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 6:17 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed Centre’ s move of jurisdiction extension to Border Security Force as an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country.

The BJP-led Central Government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

“About the BSF matter, we have sent a letter protesting the move. Earlier, they had jurisdiction of 15 km, there were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they extended it to 50 km. This is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country," she said.

"We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries). There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject. BSF must look after what they are responsible for and we will have total support for that," she added.

Banerjee, however, said the state has no problems in the border areas.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

West Bengal shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Banerjee had on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BSF. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Siliguri West Bengal West Bengal CM West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Bannerjee BSF PM Modi Border Union Home Ministry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

Congress Accuses Facebook Of Influencing Elections In India, Seeks JPC Probe

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from India

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

Vikas Pathak / The challenge Congress faces at present is it has to fight not just internal dissidence and the BJP but deal with anti-BJP regional parties, who are no longer seeing it as a viable ally.

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

Outlook Correspondent / The development takes place three days ahead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to Goa.

Advertisement