Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi

At the centre of the BJP Vs AAP politics over Chhath Puja in Delhi are the Purvanchalis- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi
Chhath Puja involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water | File- Representational Image

Trending

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T17:06:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 5:06 pm

Politcs over Chhath Puja has intensified in Delhi with the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing each other of trying to create tension over the issue.

The AAP on Saturday accused the BJP of not letting 'Purvanchalis' prepare 'ghats' required to perform rituals pertaining to the festival. The BJP hit back accusing the AAP of making “provocative statements”.

What’s the issue?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited celebrations of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna this year.

The DDMA issued an order on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of Covid-19. The Authority said Puja celebrations will be allowed at designated sites in the city, except on the banks of the river Yamuna.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

What’s Chhath Puja?

Chhath is celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

What AAP Says

AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday said, "If they (BJP) continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi (People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh) will not forgive them.”

Jha requested L-G Anil Baijal to allow Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna, saying ghats (banks) are cleaned before the devotees perform rituals.

"At the behest of the BJP, however, L-G sahab issued an order barring Chhath Puja celebrations at Yamuna banks," the AAP MLA alleged.

"The BJP is now trying to prevent the celebration of Chhath Puja at DDA and municipal corporations' land in Delhi. It's clear that the BJP hates Purvanchalvasi," he charged.

Jha alleged that authorities are not letting devotees prepare ghats for Chhath Puja at various locations in Delhi at the behest of the BJP.

"Preparations for Chhath Puja ghat were underway in Dwarka. The mayor of the BJP-ruled municipal corporation visited the spot and said Puja will not be allowed," he said, adding that the AAP MLA of the area has been sitting on a dharna at the site in protest against denial of permission by the mayor.

Lashing out at the BJP, AAP leader Somnath Bharti claimed that the saffron party is "insulting" 'Purvanchalis' by putting hurdles in their preparations for Chhath Puja.
The AAP government in Delhi has declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja.

"Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja," said a statement issued on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

What BJP says

The BJP has accused the AAP of trying to create tension over the Chhath Puja issue.

In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor appealed to the people to not pay heed to the “provocative statements” of the AAP leaders.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the municipal corporations are developing 'ghats' for Chhath Puja at “all traditionally identified locations”, the BJP leader clarified.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Chhath Puja National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

TMC Urges Central Govt To Continue Free Ration Scheme For 6 Months

TMC Urges Central Govt To Continue Free Ration Scheme For 6 Months

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction

Illegal Structures Being Demolished in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Telangana Couple Adopts Boy, Husband Lands In Jail For ‘Abduction’

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Anil Deshmukh To Remain In ED Custody; Relieved From Judicial Custody By Bombay High Court

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

BJP's National Executive To Meet Today; Elections In UP, Punjab, Among Others To Be Centre Of Discussion

BJP's National Executive To Meet Today; Elections In UP, Punjab, Among Others To Be Centre Of Discussion

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data

More Businessmen Died Of Suicide Than Farmers In 2020: NCRB Data

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Vikas Pathak / The BJP’s first national executive meet after the pandemic held in blended mode – with 125 delegates attending at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and state delegates, including Chief Ministers, attending online

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Strikes Early As AFG Defend 124

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Mujeeb Strikes Early As AFG Defend 124

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement